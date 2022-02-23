The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of assets and monies allegedly traced to the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Obiora Egwuatu, the judge, gave the order while deciding on an ex-parte request by Osuobeni Akponimisingha, a counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the ICPC, some of the assets are located in the United States of America, Abuja and Kaduna, among others.

Mr Egwuatu held that the interim order granted would last for 60 days to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation, following which the commission could apply for final forfeiture.

He ordered the anti-graft agency to publicize the order for any person or persons with interest in the affected properties to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Mr Yari, who served as governor of the banditry-ravaged Zamfara State, North-west Nigeria, has been having a running battle with a sister anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), since he left office in 2019 after serving for eight years.

Mr Yari, who is vying for the chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has, however, not been charged by the EFCC, which says it is still investigating the matter.

Details later…