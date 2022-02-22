President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill any moment from now, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has assured.

Mr Adesina stated this on Tuesday while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television.

“He (Buhari) will sign it (the Electoral Bill) any moment from now. It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within 30 days,” he said.

“It could be signed today, it could be signed tomorrow, In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours. It could be 48 hours, not days or weeks.”

The assurance by the presidential spokesperson comes as some civil society organisations embarked on protests to pressure Mr Buhari to sign the reworked bill transmitted to him on January 31.

Some of the organisations are Partners for Electoral Reform, Nigeria Civil Society Room, Yiaga Africa, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, International Press Institute, Cleen Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Enough is Enough and the Electoral Hub.

The organisations gathered at the Unity Fountain on Tuesday despite a warning by the Presidency on Monday, berating them for planning the protest.

The Presidency had, in a statement by Mr Adesina, said, “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements… A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinised, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time,” part of the statement read.

Mr Buhari had, in December, refused to assent to the Electoral Bill because of the adoption of direct primaries as the only legally approved procedure for the nomination of candidates.

Last month, both the Senate and House of Representatives amended the bill making provision for direct, indirect and consensus modes of primaries. It was transmitted to the president for assent a week later.

He is yet to do so.

The president had, on four previous occasions, declined to assent to the bill.

In March 2018, he rejected the bill on grounds that it could usurp the powers of the electoral umpire, INEC. In July of the same year, he rejected the bill citing drafting issues.

In September, he failed to act on the bill until the time frame elapsed. In December, his reason was that it was too close to the 2019 general elections.