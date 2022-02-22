The Edo State Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) is holding a one-day policy dialogue to reflect on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) intervention and programmes in the state.

The dialogue, which holds in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Tuesday, is supported by the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC).

PAWED is a coalition that aims to build and nurture sustainable Nigerian Civil Society (CSO) advocacy to support leading WEE interventions at the national and states level.

The PAWED project works at the national level and in selected states in each of the six geopolitical zones to increase the salience of WEE amongst policymakers in Nigeria.

Expected at the high-level dialogue are some government officials working on budget and economic planning, social development and gender issues, skills development amongst others.

Some of the objectives of the event include increasing the salience of WEE amongst the government and to catalyse the state government to fulfil its commitments to WEE.

The dialogue also aims to establish a platform for productivity and continuous interface between the Edo State Women’s Economic Collectives and Women’s Economic Empowerment-related MDAs.

About WEE

WEE is an intervention sponsored by the Gates Foundation, which believes that women’s economic empowerment is beneficial not only to individual women but also to their children, households, and communities.

The programme aims to help women and girls move from limited power, voice, and chores at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably and benefit from economic gains.

The Nigerian government had earlier inaugurated a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for the WEE interventions.

Stay on this page as PREMIUM TIMES provides live updates of the policy dialogue scheduled to commence by 10:00 a.m.

LIVE UPDATE

9:40 a.m. – It’s a beautiful morning here in Benin city, Edo state. The temperature at the venue for the one-day policy dialogue is 28c.

9:45 a.m. – Participants are already trooping into the hall, while getting ready for the commencement of the event. Registration is also ongoing simultaneously.

9:50 a.m.: We are still awaiting arrival of dignitaries and government officials expected at the event.

10:10 a.m.: The event is yet to commence and registration is still on going.

10:12 a.m.: Currently on the high-table is the coordinator of Edo state PAWED, Vivian Evbotokhai and the Edo state consultant for PAWED. Others are expected to join soon.

10:25: The coordinator of Edo State PAWED, Mrs Evbotokhai, is about to make an announcement.

10:26: She said some invited guests are at the state house for a ceremony, hence the delay in arrival. She said this will further delay the commencement of today’s event.

10:27: She appeals to all participants to be relaxed while expecting the arrival of these guests.

10:42 am: Participants are all seated and expecting the arrival of invited guests.

10:48 am: All is set for the commencement of the event.The anchor of the event, Adesuwa Osa-uwagie welcomes the participants to the event.

10:49 am: Ms Osa-Uwagie said the dialogue is all about women’s empowerment. She introduces the guests to the high table.