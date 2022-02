The Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved March 26 for the National Convention of the party.

John Akpankudohede, the national secretary of the CECPC, said this when he spoke with journalists shortly after the committee’s closed-door meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The party had earlier in the day written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponing its national convention initially slated for February 26.

It also told the commission that it would conduct its zonal congresses on March 26.

But Mr Akpankudohede said after Monday’s meeting of the CECPC that activities for the national convention would commence on February 24.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the the party’s National Convention will commence on February 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” he said.

Mr Akpankudohede said the congresses would hold in line with the timetable and schedule of events released by the party.

The activities, according to him, will hold as follows:

“On Thursday, February 24, publication of zonal committees. On Saturday, Feb.26, meeting of zonal stakeholders.

“From Monday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, March 3, sales of forms for zonal positions. On Saturday, March 5, screening of zonal aspirants.

“On Sunday, March 6, Screening Appeal. On Tuesday, March 8, adoption of screening report.

“On Saturday,March 12, Zonal congresses. Monday, March 14, Zonal congresses appeal.

”On Wednesday, March 16, adoption of appeal report,” he said.

“Monday, Feb. 28, Publication of National Convention Sub-Committees. From Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11, Sales of Forms.

“From Tuesday March 15 to Thursday March 17, screening of aspirants, Saturday, March 19, Screening Appeal. Monday, March 21, adoption of Appeal Report.

“From Thursday, March 24 to Friday, March 25, accreditation. Saturday, March 26, Convention.

“Tuesday, March 29 Convention Appeal. Wednesday, March 30, Adoption of Appeal Report. “Thursday, March 31, Inauguration.”

Mr Akpankudohede said the schedule of activities was in pursuant to Article 12.6 of the APC Constitution.