The panel inaugurated by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, to investigate allegations against the deputy governor, Mahadi Ali, began its proceedings Monday afternoon in Gusau.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the House of Assembly had taken steps to impeach the deputy governor.

18 members of the Assembly voted in support of the impeachment which made the Mrs Aliyu to inaugurate the panel.

Mr Ali had during a press briefing Sunday evening said no panel could investigate him because the case is before a court of law.

Monday proceeding

PREMIUM TIMES reports that neither Mr Ali nor his lawyer was present at the sitting though the secretary of the panel, Ashiru Tsafe , said he had served the deputy governor with all the required documents inviting him to the proceeding

He submitted scanned copies of the documents sent to Mr Ali via email and WhatsApp to the panel.

Those who were invited to testify at the sitting include: The state Head of Service, Kabir Gayari, Abubakar Muhammad, a director general and secretary to the state executive council, Mainasara Bakura, former permanent secretary at the deputy governor’s office, and director of finance at the deputy governor’s office, Maikano Yan ruwa.

In his testimony, the former permanent secretary, Mr Bakura, said while he was the deputy governor’s wing, Mr Ali didn’t use to come to the office but only communicated with him through phone calls or through his Aide de camp.

“I only communicated with him through telephone and it was very rare. When he wanted to speak to me, he called or asked his ADC to call me. Sometimes, when I tried to reach him on phone it would not go through. I only saw him on television attending parties out of Zamfara,” he said

The former permanent secretary, who was at the deputy governor’s office from November 2020 to November 2021, said the deputy governor gave him oral directives on financial deals.

When asked if it was okay for him to follow oral directives, Mr Bakura said he abided by standing instructions from his principal.

He also said he met a tradition where three cheques are usually issued at the end of every month on how the finances of the office were spent.

I issued N10 million cheques twice

While facing the panel, the director of finance at the deputy governor’s office, Mai Kano Yan ruwa, said he issued cheques of N10 million twice per month to the Principal Private Secretary, Mr Ali, as security votes.

He said he issued another N10 million cheque every month to the Cashier, Lawal Adamu, as administrative running cost.

While confessing that he couldn’t account for how the security votes were spent at the deputy governor’s office, Mr Yan ruwa said the cheques were issued based on verbal instruction because the deputy governor does not issue written approval.

He also said auditors used to query the vouchers returned by the Principal Private Secretary to the deputy governor, adding that he once alerted the permanent secretary on the issue.