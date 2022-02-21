Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State said no amount of blackmail or intimidation can stop his quest for the presidency in 2023.

Mr Tinubu said this when he visited the Olubadan of Ibadan designate, Lekan Balogun, in his Alarere residence, Ibadan to seek his blessings for his presidential ambition.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how after months of speculation, Mr Tinubu formally declared his intention to run for the country’s presidency in 2023.

He disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

In his interview with State House reporters, Mr Tinubu said it had been his age-long ambition to lead the country one day.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that,” he said.

His position was also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman.

Mr Tinubu has since met with many political blocs across the nation and beyond in his quest to become president in 2023.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, an estranged loyalist of the former governor recently launched a scathing attack on him.

Visit to Olubadan

Mr Tinubu, during his visit to the Olubadan expressed strong determination in his quest to become the nation’s president in 2023.

The former Lagos State Governor said he was honoured to be in Ibadan to solicit the support of Olubadan and the people of Ibadan, and therefore, called for their prayers on his presidential ambition.

According to him, this period is historical and reminder of history.

“Each time a Yoruba wants to be president, issues are raised, questions are asked and all sorts of hang-up are encountered.

“We are at a crossroad, people are volunteering to confront me when they were asked that who would confront the Lion of Bourdilon,” he said.

Mr Tinubu expressed his readiness and determination, saying no intimidation or blackmail could stop him from pursuing his quest for the presidency.

“I’m out to become President of Nigeria. No intimidation, no blackmail can stop me.

“I have read about a Greek Philosopher that if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty,” he said.

Mr Tinubu congratulated the new Olubadan for the grace to ascend the throne, which he said, would give the ancient city a new outlook.

He said that this was in consideration of the robust background of Mr Balogun as an educationist, politician of progressive leaning and a humanist.

Elated Olubadan

Meanwhile, Mr Balogun, in response, said Nigeria needs a strong leader that will further strengthen its unity comes 2023.

Mr Balogun, who spoke through his brother, Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South), said the situation in the country currently, called for a leader that would further strengthen its unity.

The Olubadan designate said that he had known Mr Tinubu for a long time and his antecedents as the governor who laid the foundation of the present Lagos.

“Yorubas are the leading light of Nigeria, our people contributed a lot to make Nigeria what it is and without the Yorubas, Nigeria cannot be where it is today.

“But, it is very sad to note the ‘to your tent oh Israel’ that has of recent become the sing-song of the people.

“We are looking forward to a Yoruba president that will further strengthen and unite the country come 2023.

“We need a leader that has national focus and acceptability; the road may be rough, but, by God’s grace, you will triumph,” he said.

NAN reports that among those joined Mr Balogun to receive Tinubu were his wife,

Olori Olufunmilayo; Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola and Ekaarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

Others are former Minister of Industries, Onikepo Akande and Mutiat, wife of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.(NAN)