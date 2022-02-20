At least 48 people were killed last week (February 13 to 19) by non-state actors across Nigeria.

The victims include three police officers in Ebonyi, eight people who were killed at a cattle market in Abia State and 18 people killed by bandits in Zamfara State.

The figure signifies a slight increase when compared to the previous week when about 40 persons were killed, including 11 security officials.

Last week’s fatal attacks took place in the South-west, South-east, North-central and North-west geopolitical zones. No incident was recorded in the other two zones.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

South-west

A commercial motorcyclist identified as Ashimiu Lawalwas found dead in the Leme area of Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State.

The deceased’s body was found and taken to an undisclosed morgue by police officers in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Lawal, whose assailants remained unknown was reportedly seen with a bullet wound.

In Osun, One person was reportedly shot dead on Saturday by gunmen suspected to be cultists at a polling centre in Odogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim was waiting to vote during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in his ward.

South-east

The Abia State Government confirmed the killing of eight persons by gunmen at the new Cattle Market in Omuma-Uzo in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, who confirmed the incident, said some gunmen attacked the traders at the cattle market on February 15, at about 11.35 p.m. He said the attackers have yet to be identified.

In Anambra State, gunmen killed Sule Mathew, a first-class graduate of Communication and former intern with PRNigeria while travelling with other passengers.

He was killed with one other passenger at Ekwulobia, one of the largest cities in Anambra State after Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi.

In Ebonyi state, gunmen on Monday night killed three police officers in front of a police station along the Enugu-Abakaliki highway.

The officers were said to be manning a roadblock in front of the station when the gunmen opened fire on them.

North-central

A student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi in Nasarawa state was assassinated by unknown gunmen on Monday.

His body was found in front of his compound at BCG, Angwan Lambu area of the students’ campus.

In Plateau State, no fewer than four travellers were attacked and killed while many were injured. The attack occurred on Wednesday morning at Bida Bidi Junction of Jos North Local Government Area of the state. The attack, according to survivors, occurred at about 12 midnight.

The travellers were on their way from Kano to Nasarawa State when hoodlums who blocked the popular Zaria Road highway beat up and macheted the travellers.

Also in Plateau, gunmen killed two persons at a mining site in Jos North Local Government Area.

The victims and others had gone to the mining site located at Yelwa- Zangam community on Tuesday morning when the gunmen attacked them, killing two of them on the spot while others escaped.

In Benue state, three ‘kinsmen’ of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, were killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a statement, said the victims were killed on Saturday at about 5:00 p.m. when the gunmen laid an ambush and blocked the Lordye-Gbajimba Road.

North-west

In Zamfara, at least 18 people were confirmed dead and several others injured after an attack by bandits in Kadaddaba in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack, which lasted from 10 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, was the first recorded in the village since the beginning of banditry activities in the area.

In Kebbi State, bandits, on Saturday morning, blocked the Yauri-Koko road, killed three and wounded several travellers.

The bandits also killed two more people while they were on their way to Bakin Turu village.

The lawmaker representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri district in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Sununu, told BBC Hausa that several residents of Bakin Turu were abducted during the attack.

Potential Solution

As part of the measures to check the rising insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian police called for legislation that would compel private citizens, including government agencies and corporate organisations, to install CCTV cameras and security sensors on their facilities.

The police made the call on last week at the end of their two-day retreat and conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The retreat was attended by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, and about 148 other senior police officers from the rank of commissioner of police and above from all over the country.

According to a statement from the deputy spokesperson of the Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, the retreat “emphasised on intelligence as the brainbox of policing and proposed a legislation that will place an obligation on government agencies, corporate bodies, estate developers and private individuals to install CCTV cameras and security sensors on their facilities as a standard practice amongst others.”

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said a communique that captured the proposal, had been sent to relevant authorities, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s office, the National Security Adviser, the National Assembly, Ministry Of Police Affairs, and the office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Mr Baba said officers must “embrace intelligence-driven approaches towards effective policing of the nation.”