Bandits on Saturday morning killed five persons and wounded many others after blocking the Yauri-Koko road in Kebbi State.

They killed three persons during the road blockade and two more while on their way to Bakin Turu village.

The member of the House of Representatives for Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri, Yusuf Sununu, told BBC Hausa, as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, that the bandits also abducted many residents of Bakin Turu during the attack.

“The Yauri-Koko road that they blocked, they were there for several hours this morning (Saturday). They killed three motorists and wounded several others. As I am speaking to you now, we are preparing to bury one of those killed by the bandits.

“While in Bakin Turu village, they (bandits) abducted men and women and domestic animals. We are yet to ascertain the number of residents abducted by the bandits. And we also learnt that on their way to the village, they saw two Fulani people and killed them too,” he said.

He, however, noted that the blocked Yauri-Koko road has been cleared by security agents.

Mr Sununu said Yauri town has been witnessing influx of displaced residents of surrounding communities.

“Honestly speaking, Yauri town has been filled by displaced residents seeking refuge. People have all left their villages so what we’ll do now is to wait until people return home so that we can count those who have been killed or abducted,” he added.

A former senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, took to Twitter to narrate how he escaped being attacked by the bandits.

We were heading to Kebbi for a wedding,we’ve been informed that Bandits have blocked the road.Some said we should pray and move on,I’ve joined those who prayed and moved back home. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 19, 2022

“We were heading to Kebbi for a wedding, we were informed that bandits have blocked the road. Some said we should pray and move on, I’ve joined those who prayed and moved back home,” he tweeted.