Barely a month after the military dislodged bandits from Gando forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, two communities said they paid N12 million to rescue 26 residents kidnapped by terrorists operating from the forest.

The two communities are Gana and Nasarawa Burkullu.

Gando, a thick forest at the edge of Gwashi and nearby communities, is used as a hideout by bandits operating in Anka, Bukkuyum and some areas of Kebbi State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how soldiers stormed the forest, dislodged the bandits and rescued several rustled domestic animals.

A native of Gwashi, Ayuba Mohammed, told PREMIUM TIMES that the residents were jubilant because of the successes recorded by the soldiers.

“Some cattle were recovered and brought back to us in the village. You can hear voices all over the place, people were happy that the bandits were scattered and their rustled cows recovered,” he said.

Ibrahim Zauma, the Director-General on New Media to Governor Bello Matawalle, also said on his official Facebook page that soldiers recorded success in Bukkuyum.

“Alhamdu lil Lah! Terrorist bandits in Gwashi axis of Bukkuyum Local Government Area met fire and fury from the gallant Nigerian Army. Reports from the area say the bandits enclave in Gando jungle was dislodged and several terrorists were killed,” he posted.

Banditry

Bandits have been attacking rural communities, kidnapping people for ransom and rustling cattle for many years in the North-western part of Nigeria.

Banditry is the code name in the region for organised crimes like kidnapping, cattle rustling, mass abduction, arson and even armed robbery.

What started as farmers-herders clashes snowballed into cattle rustling before access to small arms emboldened the criminals to start raiding villages. Factors like mass poverty, illiteracy and a porous border with Niger Republic have complicated security issues for both the government and the people.

The activities of bandits have forced hundreds of people to leave villages in search of safety in towns.

‘We paid N12 million’

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on telephone Friday afternoon, some residents of the two communities said they contributed N12 million to rescue 26 people from the bandits.

14 people were from Gana community while 12 were from Nasarawa Burkullu. Gana communities paid seven million naira while Nasarawa Burkullu paid five million naira.

A traditional title holder at the office of the District Head of Zugu, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to journalists, said paying ransom and levies have become the “new normal” in the areas.

“Just recently, they (bandits) imposed levies on nine of our villages. I think we discussed that with you? The issue of Gana and Nasarawa Burkullu communities is true because some of our colleagues (traditional rulers) even contributed money to the residents to rescue their relatives,” he said.

He, however, said the military operation in January has reduced the frequency of attacks but insisted “some people are still being held in the forest.”

A youth leader in Bukkuyum, Abubakar Gero, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES but said he did not know how much was paid for the residents to be released.

“Yes, we were informed by some of our people in both Gana and Nasarawa Burkullu. I also know that they were still negotiating with the bandits some three weeks ago but I don’t know how much they paid for the release. You know sometimes, it is not advisable to be telling people the process you have been involved in because the bandits have informants within us,” he said.

Sani Badamasi, a local trader in Nasarawar Burkullu, said his niece and nephew, Ibrahim and Naja’atu Muhammadu, were among those abducted and later released after payment of ransom.

“When the bandits reached out to the people of our community after the abduction, our people decided to meet and pay the ransom quickly because most of those kidnapped were women so, we felt we should rescue them urgently. We did what we had to since the government doesn’t care about us,” he said.

Mr Badamasi, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on telephone, however, refused to say how much his family paid to secure the release of its two members.

He said that when the bandits took a stand on what to collect, residents decided to “come together to gather the money collectively.”

Advertisements



In Gana, Abdullahi Musa said households were taxed based on their status.

“Some residents contributed money even without having anyone with the kidnappers. As for me, none of our family members was abducted but our household still gave N50,000 as our contribution,”

Mr Musa sent a number of one of those abducted in Gana, Auwalu Dan Hajia, but when he heard it was a journalist, he said he would not speak. Efforts to reach other victims also failed.

Mr Musa said most of them were still in shock.

On how bandits held the victims in Gando forest despite the military operation of January, Mr Badamasi said the forest is vast and the soldiers did not cover it during the operation.

“Yes, they succeeded in rescuing domestic animals but not human beings. They also didn’t kill any bandit and the forest was not covered during the operation. We were all happy at first because we thought our people would be saved but walahi, it was weeks after the operation that we took the money to the bandits and they are still in the forest,” he said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Mohammed Shehu, promised to verify the story and revert.