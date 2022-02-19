On February 12, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, went to the polls to elect the chairpersons and councillors for the six area councils making up the territory.

The area councils are Abaji, Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the election. Over 400 candidates vied for the six chairmanship seats and 62 councillors positions, making it a total of 68 positions contested for.

Over 1.3 million voters were registered to vote in the election across the 2,229 polling units in the nation’s capital.

However, ahead of the election, INEC announced that the election would not be held in the newly-established 593 polling units because they had no registered voters. It deployed about 12,000 ad hoc staff for the election.

The election was the first to be organised by INEC in the new year.

The poll in FCT is unique because unlike Nigeria’s 36 states, the territory has no governor but is run by a minister who is appointed by the president of the country.

Also, unlike in the 36 states where state electoral commissions organise the council elections, the FCT council elections are statutorily conducted by INEC.

As it were, last Saturday’s election was dominated by the APC and the PDP even though 14 parties fielded candidates for the positions.

Ahead of the election, the APC raised a 133-member Campaign Committee which included 16 serving governors and 12 federal ministers as well as members of the National Assembly for the same election.

On its part, the PDP named a 34-member campaign council, chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State with Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo as Secretary; Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto; former Senate President, David Mark, immediate past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, amongst others as members.

At the end of the exercise, the two major parties won three councils apiece. While APC won in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji, PDP won in AMAC, Bwari and Kuje.

Here is how the FCT elections were won and lost.

Abaji Area Council

The election in Abaji was characterised by vote buying, late arrival of election materials, late commencement of poll, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunction, and distortion of election process by miscreants.

Although 63,734 voters were expected for the poll in Abaji, located at the border with Kogi State, only 11,522 persons were able to cast their votes despite extended voting time.

Low turnout

While people trooped enmasse to the poll across the 10 wards that make up the area council, the late arrival of election materials and INEC officials at different PUs contributed greatly to the low turnout.

INEC had slated the poll for 8:30 a.m. but the exercise did not start in the PUs observed by PREMIUM TIMES in Abaji Central, Abaji South East, Abaji North East, Agyana/Pandagi, Rimba Ebagi and Nuku until 10 a.m.

This late commencement process was further compounded by the malfunction of BVAs, a development that killed the enthusiasm of some potential voters to participate in it.

Due to the large concentration of voters in the central, north-east and south-east areas of Abaji, only a few of the PUs closed at 2:30 p.m. as originally scheduled and even with the voting hours extended, some voters still went home disappointed.

Thugs invasion

The election was, however, not without violence. Just as some PUs were rounding up election activities in other council areas, some voters were running for safety in Abaji due to the invasion of suspected political thugs.

At about 1 p.m., thugs, estimated to be over 20, attacked PUs 001, 006, 008 and 004 in Agyana/Pandagi Primary School, Ward 4 of Abaji and thwarted the exercise.

The attack was aborted by the police who stepped in quickly. Unfortunately, the violence still led to the abrupt stoppage of the exercise.

At the end of the exercise, the APC beat the other parties to clinch the chairmanship seat. The APC candidate scored 7,280 votes to defeat Yahaya Garba of the PDP, who polled 4,063 votes.

Interestingly, INEC could not declare a particular candidate of the APC winner because two aspirants are laying claim to the ticket. They are Muhammad Loko and Umar Abdullahi.

Mr Loko, had been declared the winner of the April 23, 2021 chairmanship primary of the APC in the area.

His name was controversially substituted by the APC with that of Mr Abdullahi who was later recognised by INEC as the party’s flag bearer until recently.

Dissatisfied with this, Mr Loko approached an FCT High Court in Gudu district. The court on November 16, 2021, ruled in his favour and sacked Mr Abdullahi.

The latter appealed the ruling. However, the appeal court in January affirmed Mr Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12 poll in Abaji.

Mr Abdullahi appealed to the Supreme Court whose ruling on the matter is now being awaited. It is based on this that INEC refused to declare any of the candidates the winner despite the APC’s victory.

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), It was a two-horse race between the APC and PDP candidates even though 10 other parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship and councillor positions.

At the end of the exercise, the PDP candidate, Christopher Zakka, was declared the winner having polled almost 20,000 votes to beat his closest rival, Murtala Karshi, of the APC.

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in only two.

The wards won by the PDP were City Centre, Gwagwa, Nyanya, Kabusa, Jiwa, Gui, Garki, Orozo, Karu and Gwarimpa.

Those won by the APC were Karshi and Wuse.

The election was shaped by several factors, the most prominent of which were voter apathy, internal political squabbles and tribal sentiments.

Voter apathy/ late commencement

AMAC, the most cosmopolitan local council in Abuja, has 12 wards which makes it the biggest of the six councils; the other five councils have 10 wards each.

Despite wide publicity and resources spent, there was a very low turnout of voters and late commencement of voting in most polling units (PUs) in AMAC.

Some of the PUs, particularly within the city centre, Wuse, and Maitama Districts, had zero turnout while many others in the area council had less than two per cent turnout.

Several PUs visited by PREMIUM TIMES recorded a handful of people in attendance.

Also, some of the polling units across the area recorded glitches in the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology, which led to the delay in the taking off of the electoral process. This contributed to the reason the total number of votes cast in the AMAC was less than five per cent of registered voters.

Effect of Intra party litigation

Pre-election litigation could be said to be the major reason the APC, which currently controls AMAC, lost to the opposition PDP.

The APC had substituted Suleiman Gwagwa who won its primary election earlier last year with Mr Karshi who came second in the same election.

Mr Gwagwa, not satisfied with the action of the APC, filed a suit at the FCT High Court challenging the action of the party.

But the court dismissed the suit on the grounds that it was statute-barred.

Dissatisfied with the trial court’s verdict, Mr Gwagwa again approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where he sought to nullify the decision.

On December 3, 2021, the Appellate court dismissed the judgment of the FCT High Court.

The court held that Mr Gwagwa was duly elected as the APC candidate.

The matter went up to the Supreme Court which delivered judgment in favour of Mr Karshi a day before the election.

While the matter lasted at the apex court, Messrs Gwagwa and Karshi were uncertain about the outcome and thus may not have taken the campaigns as seriously as it deserves.

Possible role of ethnicity

The Gbagyi and the Gwandara are the two major ethnic groups in the FCT. Although there are other ethnic groups with AMAC being very cosmopolitan, the two are dominant in Abuja local politics.

While the Gbagyis saw the election as an opportunity to regain the seat they had occupied until the area council elections in 2015, the Gwandaras saw it as an opportunity for continuity.

Mr Zakka, popularly called Maikalangu, belongs to the Gbagyi ethnic group while Mr Karshi, also known as Yamarayi, is of the Gwandara ethnic group.

The outgoing AMAC chairman, Abdullahi Candido, is a Gwandara man as Mr Karshi who failed in his quest to take over from the former, his kinsman.

BWARI Area Council

Thousands trooped out in the Bwari Area Council to exercise their franchise.

One chairmanship position and 10 councillors seats were at stake.

The wards are Bwari Central, Byahzin, Dutse Alhaji, Igu, Kawu, Kubwa, Kuduru, Shere, Ushafa, and Usuman.

There are 23,1215 registered voters spread across the wards in the council.

456 votes were rejected out of a total of 22,646 cast. This equates to two per cent of the total votes cast throughout the wards.

Observations and infractions

Low voter participation, disenfranchisement of voters, malfunctioning of the BVAS and late commencement of voting characterised the election in Bwari.

Many of the polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES experienced a scanty number of voters.

There was also the issue of imbalance in the distribution of voters to new polling units created by INEC.

This development also left many eligible voters stranded and frustrated, with many complaining.

INEC officials also arrived late at various polling units visited by our reporter. As a result of the logistic challenge, the exercise did not commence until about 9.30 a.m., one clear hour behind schedule. In such PUs, voting did not end until about 7 p.m.

This also had multiplier effects on the poll as it resulted in late sorting and counting of votes. The final collation of votes at the INEC office also began around midnight, largely due to the distance between some wards and the collation centre. The result of the election was not announced until 8 a.m. the following day (February 13).

Announcing the result, INEC Returning Officer, Amochi Madu, a professor at the University of Abuja, declared the candidate of the PDP, John Gabaya, as the chairman-elect.

Mr Gabaya, who was re-elected for a second three-year term, defeated his closest rival, Audi Shekwolo of the APC.

Mr Gabaya scored 13,045 votes, while Mr Shekwolo had 7,697 votes. The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abubakar Abdullahi, came a distant third with 603 votes.

KWALI Area Council

After a keenly contested election in the Kwali Area Council, the APC candidate, Danladi Chiya, was declared winner and chairman-elect of the council.

According to the result announced by the Returning Officer for council, Wesley Daniel, Mr Chiya polled 7,646 votes to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the PDP, who scored 7,345 votes – a difference of 301 votes.

APC also won nine of the ten wards in the area council.

The entire electoral process, which lasted for about 30 hours, saw residents of the town voting late into night on Saturday.

History made

Aside from winning the chairmanship election in Kwali, the APC and its candidate made history by winning the election for a second term.

Mr Chiya, who is the council’s incumbent chairman, will now serve his second term of three years in office.

This is the first time a candidate of a party will serve as chairman for two consecutive terms since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation.

“The reason you see APC people jumping and shouting all over the place is because they want their candidate to win, and if he wins he will make history in Kwali.

“Since inception no one has served two terms straight as chairman. It Is either you serve one term (three years) and leave or lose your second term bid and seek re-election again after. But nobody has won election twice,” a resident of Kwali, David Yakubu, told PREMIUM TIMES during the voting exercise.

His words were evident in the behaviour of many APC supporters in almost all the polling units with many of them shouting “sau biyu ne” in Hausa language which could be translated to mean “has to be two times” or in this case, second term.

Abnormalities

One major factor that made the electoral process last over 30 hours was the malfunctioning of the BVAS (card reader) in many polling units – a setback recorded in the other five area councils.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 2,000 voters were stranded and frustrated as of 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Accreditation was scheduled to begin at 8.30 a.m.

Both party agents and leaders had complained and blamed INEC for failing to provide an alternative and relying wholly on the device.

The same was reported in many other polling units – especially those with a high number of registered voters. As a result, residents were still voting in some polling units as of 8 p.m.

Another factor that marred the election was vote buying by political parties.

Some voters were paid as low as N500 to vote for some candidates.

This paper reported how an APC agent was seen giving out money to some voters.

Saturday’s election, however, recorded a relatively high turnout of voters in the Kwali Area Council. Residents, as early as 8;30 a.m., showed up at their polling units, and in their hundreds, to vote for their preferred candidates.

They were also very enthusiastic about exercising their rights to vote.

GWAGWALADA Area Council

On February 13, Abubakar Jubrin of the APC was declared the winner of Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

Mr Jibrin defeated the incumbent Vice Chairman of the council, Kassim Mohammed, by polling 11,125 votes against 9,579 votes of his opponent.

By the victory, Mr Jubril, who was the council chairman until 2015, will now serve a second term six years after.

While the APC clinched victory at the chairmanship level, the party was in the minority at the councils’ legislature as the party could only pick four councillorship seats against the six legislative seats won by PDP. There are 10 wards in the council.

Gwagwalada has 169,803 registered voters but only 22,455 of them were accredited to vote last Saturday. Eight political parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship and 10 councillors positions.

On the election day, logistics was a major challenge to INEC as many PUs did not start accreditation as the scheduled time of 8 a.m.

Aside from the late arrival of voting materials, in several polling units, including Health Clinic Open Space and Town Hall, the malfunctioning of the BVAS delayed the process leading to some units allowing voting into the night.

At Gwagwalada Town Hall polling units, INEC officials counted votes in the night using flashlights.

Most of the newly-created PUs did not have many registered voters. While some of the old ones had thousands of voters, the new ones had as low as three voters.

For instance, at PU 003, Health Clinic Open Space, there were 1,702 registered voters with hundreds queuing to vote while PU 33 at the centre of the same location had just six registered voters.

At Gwagwalada Town Hall, while PU 004 (an old PU) had 1,932 registered voters, PU 037, a new one in the same vicinity, had 13 registered voters.

Politics of the election

The election was not just a power contest between Messrs Jibrin and Mohammed, but a testing ground for different political gladiators in the council. Among them are the Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijani, former House of Representatives member, Zakari Angulu, and the incumbent Chairman of the Council, Adamu Mustapha.

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mrs Tijani as minister, a move that appeared to have momentarily addressed the agitation by FCT indigene to have a representative in the federal cabinet. Even though she is an indigene of Kogi State, the minister had been actively involved in FCT politics, particularly in Gwagwalada where she once served as Special Adviser to Council Chairman on Women and Youths Affairs in 2004.

In 2007, she made a bid to represent Abaji/Gwagwalada/Kuje/Kwali federal constituency in the House of Representatives but lost. Mrs Tijani is believed to be interested in running against Philip Aduda, the current Senate Chief Whip hence her passion to create upset during the recent council poll.

Mr Angulu, on his part, served as chairman of the council from 2007-2013. At the end of his tenure, he supported Mr Jibrin to succeed him, while he moved to the House of Representatives in 2015. Before the 2016 FCT elections, Messer Jibrin and Angulu had fallen out.

In the build-up to the 2016 area council election, it was believed that Mr Angulu supported Adamu Mustapha, who was in APGA, against his successor, thereby truncating Mr Jibrin’s second term ambition. The APC executive in Dobi ward reacted by suspending Mr Angulu for anti-party activities. But shortly after the 2016 election, Mr Mustapha and his deputy dumped APGA and moved to the APC.

Six years later (in 2022), there is realignment of forces. Mr Angulu lost his seat in the 2019 general election. Mr Mustapha is facing prosecution by the ICPC over alleged N10 million fraud. His support for his deputy drew the wrath of the leadership of his party which suspended him on January 31while the minister presented the flag of the party to Mr Jibrin.

Mr Mohammed, who protested the primary that produced Mr Jibrin decamped to the PDP where he was given the ticket of the party to run.

How APC won

Mrs Tijani is from Staff Quarters ward, Messrs Angulu and Mustapha from Dobi ward, while the APC and PDP candidates are from Gwarko and Zuba wards respectively.

According to the results declared by INEC, the minister of state lost her ward with 835 votes to 990 votes of the PDP, while Mr Angulu ‘delivered’ the Dobi ward by 1,240 to 1,068 to the APC.

In Zuba, Mr Mohammed polled 682 votes against APC’s 483 votes while in Gwarko, Mr Jibrin polled 2,233 against PDP’s 753 votes. The margin of 1,498 was decisive in the election, considering that the difference between both candidates was 1,528 votes.

KUJE Area Council

The conclusion of elections in the Kuje council area saw Suleman Sabo of the PDP re-elected as its chairman for a second term.

While vote buying and voter apathy still subsist, poor road network, on-field poor conduct of electoral processes, late distribution of sensitive materials, delay in commencement of voting, deployment of officials and the malfunctioning of BVAS characterised the election in Kuje.

As a result of this, many voters were left stranded for hours at different polling units across the 10 wards where the election took place. Expectedly, the voters were noticed lamenting the sluggish process.

However, despite the decaying basic infrastructure observed across the communities where polling units were strategically positioned and which indicates government’s absence, sensitive election materials were dispatched to all wards in a bid to encourage registered voters to vote.

The aftermath of this was evident in the delay in the collation of the result, which later pushed the conclusion of the entire process to the early hours of Sunday.

Kuje had a total number of registered voters of 127,444. But only 17.1 per cent (21,788) of this number were accredited to vote while 21,598 votes were cast at the election.

The election recorded 98.1 per cent (21,186) valid votes, with only 412 votes (1.9 per cent) rejected across the 10 wards.