Abia State Government has confirmed the killing of eight persons by gunmen at new Cattle Market in Omuma-Uzo in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to reporters in Aba on Wednesday, condemned the attack.

He said some yet-to- be-identified gunmen attacked traders at the cattle market on February 15, at about 11.35 p.m.

The commissioner said the government responded swiftly by mobilising security agencies to the scene to secure the lives and property of the traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning (Wednesday) by the visit of a high-powered team, made up of Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Anthony Agbazuere and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

“Others included: Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Ukwa West Local Government Chairman, Chief Okey Kanu and the Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of no fewer than eight innocent citizens of our great country.

“We totally condemn this dastardly act, together with its wicked perpetrators,” he said.

Mr Chikamnayo said the government will provide support for families of the victims.

READ ALSO:

He said the injured were being given medical attention.

The official said the government had begun immediate relocation of the traders, while working out compensation for lost property.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Mr Chikamnayo said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu prayed to God to grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the loss, while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious movement to the authorities.

(NAN)