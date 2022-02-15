The Nigeria Police Force has said its intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) across the country are still intact.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

Some media platforms, including this newspaper, had reported earlier that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, ordered the disbandment of the two units.

Channels Television, from where this newspaper picked the story, had reported that all serving officers in the satellite units had been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing.

Earlier efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to confirm the development from the police spokesperson were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and SMS sent to his mobile telephone.

But speaking with this newspaper on Tuesday night, Mr Adejobi said the police did not take such action.

“There was nothing like that. I am not aware and the IGP is not aware of that,” he said in a telephone interview.

The clarification by the police comes a day after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday gave an insight into how the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, used officials of the IRT to push drugs across Nigeria.

The NDLEA said despite being on suspension, Mr Kyari claimed to be in control of the IRT and still had police officers loyal to him.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, told journalists that the suspended IRT boss allegedly belonged to a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline. He said a covert operation was conducted to expose the officer.

The NDLEA said Mr Kyari refused to honour its investigation when invited for questioning. It, therefore, declared him wanted.

Mr Kyari and four other police officers believed to be his accomplices were, on Monday, later arrested by the police and handed over to the NDLEA in whose custody they still are.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated based on the clarification by the police that showed that our earlier report was inaccurate.