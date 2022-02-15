The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has ordered the immediate disbandment of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) across the country.

Channels Television reports that all serving officers in the satellite units have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing.

The development comes a day after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gave an insight into how suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, used men of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to push drugs across Nigeria.

The NDLEA said despite being on suspension, Mr Kyari claimed to be in control of the IRT and still had policemen loyal to him.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, while revealing to journalists how the suspended IRT belonged to a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, said a covert operation was conducted to expose the officer.

The former police intelligence unit commander was indicted last year in an internet fraud case by a U.S court following an extensive indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

New assignment

In the new arrangement, the special units will operate only in their headquarters in Guzape, Abuja.

According to the report, the IGP directed that serving officers and men in the unit be demobilised and posted to commands across the country.

Part of the new directive was that the IRT/STS Headquarters in Abuja should be fortified and organised for enhanced operational performance to combat emerging trends.

Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, could not be reached for confirmation as he ignored repeated calls and SMS sent to his line.

The new directive of the police comes barely two years after the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu, gave a similar order.

Mr Adamu had directed the disbandment of the satellite offices and bases of the IRT and STS, leaving the headquarters of the units under the State Investigation Bureau as a response to the public outcry on human rights infringement by some officers of the units.