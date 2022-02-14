A 19-month-old baby has died in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south, after he was allegedly flogged by a teacher.

The teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, 24, was on Monday paraded by the police in Asaba, alongside his mother who is the proprietor of the school, Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ali Mohammed, said the police were working round the clock to ensure justice for all parties concerned over the death of the toddler.

He said the command received the report of the alleged manhandling of the toddler on February 10, and launched investigations.

“However, we later received a report that the child died at about 9.30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, so we arrested the suspects.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital, and we want to appeal for calm from all and sundry.

“Once, we get the autopsy report, we will go into full investigation and I want to assure the public that justice will be served in this matter,” Mr Mohammed said.

The Commissioner for Information in Delta, Charles Aniagwu, was present when the suspects were paraded.

He told reporters that the state government was committed to ensuring justice for the deceased toddler.

“As a state government, we are deeply concerned over the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

“The life of every resident is of utmost importance to the government that is why we want to ensure justice in this matter.

“We want to appeal to members of the public to remain calm and exercise restraint. Let us allow the police to do their job thoroughly,” Mr Aniagwu said.

The commissioner assured that the state government would work with the police to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of anybody or persons found culpable.

The incident highlights the dangers of corporal punishment in Nigerian schools.

(NAN)