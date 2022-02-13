The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Danladi Chiya of the APC defeated his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to win the keenly contested election.

The INEC Returning Officer for Kwali Area Council, Wesley Daniel, who made the announcement, said Mr Chiya polled 7,646 votes while Mr Pai garnered 7,345 votes, a difference of 301 votes.

Mr Chiya, the council’s incumbent chairman, will now serve his second term in office.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the APC candidate won in nine of the ten wards in the area council.

He had earlier promised to continue with his mandate of infrastructural development in the area council.

With the announcement, the APC has now won in two of the announced five area councils in Abuja, after winning the election in Gwagwalada. The PDP has won in AMAC, Bwari and Kuje.

See the results of some of the wards in Kwali below.

Ashara

APC – 632

PDP – 616

Kilankwa

APC – 635

PDP – 508

Kundu

APC – 286

PDP – 430

Yangoji

APC – 1234

PDP – 1163

Yebu.

APC – 536

PDP – 426