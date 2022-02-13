The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the just concluded chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and 10 others, to win the election.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Mr Karshi secured 13,249 votes.

AMAC, arguably the most cosmopolitan of the six area councils in Abuja, has 12 wards and includes the city centre of the Nigerian capital.’

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in only two.

The results for AMAC were officially declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Sani Saka.

By securing AMAC, the PDP has now won in three of the four area councils whose final results had been declared as of 11:55 a.m. on Sunday. The others won by the PDP are Kuje and Bwari. The APC has so far won in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Below are the final results of the 12 wards in AMAC Area Council.

AMAC CHAIRMANSHIP

WARD – NYANYA

APC -1,199

PDP – 1,861

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301

REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237

WARD – JIWA

APC -1,224

PDP – 1,429

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831

REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572

WARD – GUI

APC -834

PDP – 1,606

WARD – KARSHI

APC -1,477

PDP – 180

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678

REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943

WARD – GWAGWA

APC -1,158

PDP – 1,624

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952

REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960

WARD – OROZO

APC -335

PDP – 674

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,051

REGISTERED VOTERS – 30,417

WARD – CITY CENTER

APC -1,093

PDP – 1,137

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360

REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245

WARD – GARKI

APC -914

PDP – 2,983

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385

REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109

WARD – KARU

APC -863

PDP – 1,848

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,857

REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,485

WARD – GWARINPA

APC -2,086

PDP – 2,609

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,953

REGISTERED VOTERS – 99,384

WARD – WUSE

APC -933

PDP – 857

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,897

REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,070

WARD – KABUSA

APC – 1,124

PDP – 2,494

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,154

REGISTERED VOTERS – 71,448

TOTAL

APC – 13,240

PDP – 19,302