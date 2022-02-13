The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the just concluded chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and 10 others, to win the election.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Zakka polled 19,302 votes while Mr Karshi secured 13,249 votes.
AMAC, arguably the most cosmopolitan of the six area councils in Abuja, has 12 wards and includes the city centre of the Nigerian capital.’
The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in only two.
The results for AMAC were officially declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Sani Saka.
By securing AMAC, the PDP has now won in three of the four area councils whose final results had been declared as of 11:55 a.m. on Sunday. The others won by the PDP are Kuje and Bwari. The APC has so far won in Gwagwalada Area Council.
Below are the final results of the 12 wards in AMAC Area Council.
AMAC CHAIRMANSHIP
WARD – NYANYA
APC -1,199
PDP – 1,861
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301
REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237
WARD – JIWA
APC -1,224
PDP – 1,429
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831
REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572
WARD – GUI
APC -834
PDP – 1,606
WARD – KARSHI
APC -1,477
PDP – 180
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678
REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943
WARD – GWAGWA
APC -1,158
PDP – 1,624
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952
REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960
WARD – OROZO
APC -335
PDP – 674
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,051
REGISTERED VOTERS – 30,417
WARD – CITY CENTER
APC -1,093
PDP – 1,137
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360
REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245
WARD – GARKI
APC -914
PDP – 2,983
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385
REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109
WARD – KARU
APC -863
PDP – 1,848
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,857
REGISTERED VOTERS – 59,485
WARD – GWARINPA
APC -2,086
PDP – 2,609
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,953
REGISTERED VOTERS – 99,384
WARD – WUSE
APC -933
PDP – 857
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,897
REGISTERED VOTERS – 88,070
WARD – KABUSA
APC – 1,124
PDP – 2,494
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,154
REGISTERED VOTERS – 71,448
TOTAL
APC – 13,240
PDP – 19,302
