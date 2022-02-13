The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, John Gabaya, as the Chairman-elect of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Gabaya, who was re-elected for a second two-year term, defeated his closest rival, Audi Shekwolo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Gabaya scored 13,045 votes, while Mr Shekwolo had 7,697 votes, according to the INEC Returning Officer, Amochi Madu, who announced the result on Sunday morning.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abubakar Abdullahi, polled 603 votes to come a distant third position.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Saturday elections were held across the 68 wards/constituencies spread across Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) area councils of the FCT.

A total of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties took part in the elections.

See the official result declared for Bwari below.

Chairman Bwari Area Council Result

Total valid vote 21,990

Total Rejected voted 456

Total Vote cast 22,646

Total number of Registered votes 23,1215

Total number of Accredited voters 22,706