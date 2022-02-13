The local elections held in the six Area Councils of Abuja were concluded Saturday evening.
The Area Councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal (AMAC).
The election will lead to the emergence of six chairpersons – one for each area council – and 62 councillors.
Over 400 candidates and their running mates contested for these positions on the platforms of the 14 parties.
The results from the 62 wards in the Nigerian capital have now been collated and the final results announced, by INEC, for each of the six chairmanship positions.
See the final results below.
PDP floors APC to win Kuje chairmanship election in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Suleman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the February 12 Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.
Mr Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.
He gathered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.
By this, the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.
Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council election, announced the final results on Sunday morning.
Results of wards officially announced:
Kuje Central (ward 01)
APC- 1717
PDP-3671
Chibiri ( ward 02)
APC- 1,172
PDP–1,839
Gaube (ward 03)
APC – 1793
PDP -2,226
Kwaku ( ward 04)
APC :562
PDP :1450
Kabi (ward 05)
APC- 271
PDP-433
Rubochi (ward 06)
APC – 1047
PDP – 1506
Gwargwada (ward 07)
APC- 365
PDP-583
Gudrun Karya ( ward 08)
APC -420
PDP -1032
Kujekwa (ward 09)
APC-76
PDP:106
Yenche ( ward 10)
APC:271
PDP:455
APC wins Gwagwalada
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.
Mr Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election.
Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.
More details to follow…
Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total
Total Valid Votes 21,037
Rejected Votes 739
Total Votes Cast 21,776
AAC 22
ADC 81
APC 11,125
APGA 106
APM 37
Labour 40
PDP 9,597
PRP 26
SDP 3
PDP wins Bwari Area Council
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, John Gabaya, as the Chairman-elect of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Mr Gabaya, who was re-elected for a second two-year term, defeated his closest rival, Audi Shekwolo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Gabaya scored 13,045 votes, while Mr Shekwolo had 7,697 votes, according to the INEC Returning Officer, Amochi Madu, who announced the result on Sunday morning.
The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abubakar Abdullahi, polled 603 votes to come a distant third position.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Saturday elections were held across the 68 wards/constituencies spread across Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) area councils of the FCT.
A total of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties took part in the elections.
See the official result declared for Bwari below.
Chairman Bwari Area Council Result
Total valid vote 21,990
Total Rejected voted 456
Total Vote cast 22,646
Total number of Registered votes 23,1215
Total number of Accredited voters 22,706
