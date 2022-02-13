The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.
Mr Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election.
Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.
More details to follow…
Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total
Total Valid Votes 21,037
Rejected Votes 739
Total Votes Cast 21,776
AAC 22
ADC 81
APC 11,125
APGA 106
APM 37
Labour 40
PDP 9,597
PRP 26
SDP 3
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION