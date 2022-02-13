The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.

Mr Abubakar, a former chairman of the council, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election.

Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.

More details to follow…

Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total

Total Valid Votes 21,037

Rejected Votes 739

Total Votes Cast 21,776

AAC 22

ADC 81

APC 11,125

APGA 106

APM 37

Labour 40

PDP 9,597

PRP 26

SDP 3