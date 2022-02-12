The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday said he is willing to succeed the President Muhammadu Buhari but does “not want to offend him.”

Mr Tinubu said this during his visit to the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Michael Gbadebo.

Mr Tinubu, who was on a consultation tour in Ogun State over his presidential aspiration in 2023, also visited the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode.

Afterwards, he headed to Ilaro in Yewa, Ogun West Senatorial District.

The two-term Lagos governor had informed Mr Buhari of his plan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

At the palace of the Alake, Mr Tinubu said his aim is to become the President of Nigeria.

“I clocked 50 on the seat of governor,” he said.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democracy rule, before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President, I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone.

“The people said, this time around I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet.

“I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes but not step on his toes. As the number one citizen, I should start my bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.

“I want to seek the permission of the Kabiyesi, I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs.

“I’m here to tell you (Alake) that, I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want become the President.”

In his response, Mr Gbadebo welcomed the presidential hopeful and prayed that God would grant his desires of becoming the President.

On his way out, Mr Tinubu told journalists that he will make Nigerians happy if elected president.

He, however, admitted that the country is passing through difficult times.