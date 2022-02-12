Results have started trickling in from the election into the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which was held on Saturday.

The Area Councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal (AMAC).

The election will lead to the emergence of six chairmen – one for each area council, and 62 councillors.

Over 400 candidates and their running mates are vying for these positions.

They are drawn from 14 political parties cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to participate in the poll.

Over 1.3 million voters were officially expected to vote across 2,229 polling units in the FCT.

INEC had said elections will not hold in 593 polling units as they had no registered voters.

PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters across the city had provided live updates of the voting process.

We will now be providing live updates of results as declared by INEC at the polling units and at the local government areas.



