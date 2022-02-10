Nearly 1.4 million children under the age of five years in North-east Nigeria are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in the coming years as a result of the ongoing insurgency crisis by non-state armed groups, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs UN-OCHA, has said.

The UN’s interim resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at the presentation of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for North-East Nigeria.

“These projections are extremely concerning,” Mr Schmale said, adding that starvation is already threatening the lives of millions of children in the region’s war-torn states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

He added: “I fear the harm that yet another tough lean season would bring. Severe acute malnutrition admissions in nutrition treatment centres are already at the highest levels since surveillance started in 2017.

“I visited a nutritional stabilisation centre in Bama, Borno State last month and saw a facility being pushed to its maximum capacity, its staff determined to care for as many patients as possible. In the year ahead, 1.4 million children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition.”

Crisis in North-east

For more than a decade, the North-east has been subjected to relentless attacks by deadly groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP). Internal displacement has been huge, and the violence has wreaked havoc on agricultural output and other livelihoods, cutting off crucial services.

About 8.4 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, are said to need humanitarian aid in the year 2022, according to data by the UN.

Mr Schmale said: “A disturbing aspect of this 12-year-old conflict is that there are thousands of children who have never known peace in their lifetime.

“Many children in the North-east have been born into a violent, insecure environment; deprived of safety, education, healthcare and protection that is the right of each child.”

While the official stated that the humanitarian response plan supports the Nigerian government’s unwavering efforts in meeting the needs of the country’s affected citizens, he also appealed for a $1.1 billion donation to provide urgent assistance to over 5.5 million people in need by 2022.

The UN estimates that about $144.28 million will be spent on nutrition for 3 million people in need while $52.68 million would be spent on health care for 4.99 million people.

In addition, the global organisation said $83.17 million would be spent on education for 1.87 million people, and $56.80 million on shelter and non-food protection for 2.95 million people who are in need.

“I am encouraged by the government’s spirit of collaboration and commitment to continue working together to ensure assistance is delivered safely.

“The United Nations and its partners- Nigerian and international organisations are appealing for USD 1.1 billion to provide urgent support to 5.5 million people in need in 2022. This targeted assistance aims to save lives, improve living conditions and quality of life and protect the most vulnerable people,” the official added.

In her remarks, the United States Ambassador, Mary Leonard, stated that there have been more humanitarian crises in recent years than there have been humanitarian needs.

Ms Leonard said: “Major humanitarian crises across the globe have doubled in length now averaging over nine years. Recent trends are clear there are more humanitarian crises.

“They are lasting longer, and they are affecting more and more people. Global humanitarian needs are going up. But global humanitarian funding is not keeping pace.

“Still, we cannot pretend that there is a magic switch in Maiduguri, or Abuja, or New York, or Geneva, that will flip the response from humanitarian to development, nor should there be a mistake, I think, to look at the state of the response of the Northeast as an either-or problem

“The United States is the largest humanitarian donor worldwide and here in Nigeria and we’re so proud to continue to join national and international partners in responding to the needs of Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations.”

On her part, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq said; “Millions of people struggle to have their basic needs met, and the fluctuating food prices have further established the already alarming situation.

“Thousands of children are at risk of becoming severely malnourished, especially during the lean season, which will have a detrimental effect on their future development.”