Senegal Sunday night emerged African champions by defeating Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty kick to secure a 4-2 victory for Senegal after the match ended 0-0 after about two hours of football.

The victory ensures Senegal become African champions for the first time ever

Having made it all the way to the last AFCON final in 2019, losing to another Northern African opposition in Algeria, the Teranga Lions were desperate not to allow lighting to strike the second time.

Seeing Mane and his teammates starting on the front foot and creating the early chance was not surprising and barely four minutes into the game, the Lions won a penalty kick.

Mane stood out to take the kick but it was saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper fondly referred to Gabasky.

Gabasky did not only save Mane’s spot kick but made several other saves to deny Senegal the chance of winning in the regulation period.

But in the end, it was Mane who still made the difference for Sengal on Sunday night; scoring the decisive penalty kick that installed the Teranga Lions as newest winners of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane who had earlier lost a penalty kick in the first half stepped up for the final kick for his team and buried it in the net this time.

The Lions and Pharaohs had played 120 minutes of football with no goal before the lottery of penalty kicks was used to decide the winner.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored the first penalty for Senegal while Ahmed Zizo scored the same for Egypt

While Abdou Diallo scored the second penalty for Senegal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim failed to score the second penalty for egypt

Bouna Sarr blew the Lions advantage away as he wasted the third penalty for Senegal while Marwan Hamdi scored the third penalty for Egypt

However, while Bamba Dieng scored the fourth penalty for Senegal, Mohanad Lasheen missed the fourth penalty for Egypt.

It was left for Mane to take the decisive kick which he did not disappoint to send his team into wild jubilation.

Having come close in 2002 and 2019, Senegal are third time lucky while for Egypt they remain the continent’s most successful team as far as AFCON is concerned with seven titles to their name.

With the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament just around the corner next year in Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt will be hoping to come back stronger though they are guaranteed stiff opposition from some of the big names that did badly in Cameroon.

