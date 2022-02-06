After days of consistently reporting no fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria on Saturday recorded three new fatalities and 145 infections across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was revealed in the latest statistics released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday morning. The agency noted that the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria now stands at 253,685.

With the new fatalities recorded, the country’s death toll increased to 3,139 from 3,136 since February 1 when the last case was recorded.

NCDC stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,126 people, including 16 community discharged cases reported from Imo State for February 3, 2022.

It added that the latest infections included a backlog of cases from Imo and Lagos with 65 and 36 infections respectively for February 3 to 5, 2022.

Aside Imo and Lagos states, the breakdown of the data shows that Ondo State came third on the log with 20 new infections, followed by the trio of Kano, Osun, and Rivers States with six infections each.

While the FCT reported three new cases, the trio of Delta, Kaduna, and Ogun states reported a single case each.

NCDC also noted that four states – Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, and Sokoto – reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.