At least 43 people were killed in various attacks by non-state actors across Nigeria last week (January 30 – February 5).

Four of those killed were security personnel – three police officers and one soldier – while the rest were civilians including one traditional ruler.

The figure for the week signifies an increase by about 50 per cent when compared to the previous week where at least 25 people were killed.

Four geopolitical zones recorded at least one incident while the North-east and South-west zones had no reported incident.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

South-south

A soldier was killed and two others injured as gunmen attacked troops in Rivers State.

The incident happened in the early hours of last Sunday at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the Kalabari region and the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

North-west

Bandits numbering about 200, on Thursday night, attacked Yangayya in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

They killed the village head, Jafaru Rabiu, and four others.

The police command confirmed the attack and the killings.

In Zamfara State, gunmen invaded Nasarawa ward in Bakura Local Government Area. They killed three persons including a Chief Imam of the area, Akilu Dan Malam.

The attack occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

In a separate incident in Zamfara, bandits killed at least 30 people, and abducted several others, mostly women, in separate attacks Friday afternoon.

The attacked communities are Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe Local Government Area, Yar Katsina in Bungudu Local Government Area and Nasarawa village in Bakura Local Government Area.

South-east

The police in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and setting the corpse ablaze.

The incident happened on Sunday in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra, according to a statement issued on Monday by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga.

The arrested man was identified as Onyedika Nnofu.

North-central

Three police officers were on Thursday killed, while an unspecified number of others were abducted in a banditry raid of a police station in Niger State.

The report gathered that the gunmen in a night raid stormed Ishau police station in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state and carried out the attack.