The Emir of Daura, Umar – Faruk Umar, on Saturday said he appointed the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura) for his “dedication to the development of his emirate and Nigeria”.

Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Amaechi’s boss.

Mr Umar-Faruk said he did not turban Mr Amaechi “because the minister gave him money but to reciprocate the minister’s gesture to the emirate.”

“We are Muslims and our religion allows us to respect those who respect us. If I turban anyone, it is not because he gave us money or we want something from that person, we turban people irrespective of their religion or tribe. You are living witnesses that we have turbaned a lot of people in this country and even beyond. You know that we don’t do what we do for monetary gain,” he said.

The monarch said people like Mr Amaechi deserved a traditional title in the Emirate “because they have proven reliable”.

“I would like to remind you that the good things the minister brought to this emirate are countless but we have seen the University of Transport Technology that he has sited here, we have seen the railway that has been sited here to Niger Republic. Because of that rail line, we will have a station here were our people’s business will progress.

“Are we not supposed to appreciate what he has done? So, if anybody says it’s because of money, it is their own business. I know that I did this because of what he has done for us in Daura. I don’t give people tittles because of money no matter how rich you’ are. It’s a tradition here to reward those who have shown great love and commitment to our people,” the emir said.

The emir also spoke about Nasiru Haladu Danu, whom he turbaned the Tafida Babban Daura on Saturday.

“I have heard a lot about what he has been doing to the public especially the poor people in our midst. He is a philanthropist who has shown that he is for the development of the people. Once again, I am reiterating that the titles are strictly based on merit and we will continue to toe that line,” he added.

Mr Danu, who was turbaned alongside Mr Amaechi, is a businessman, politician and philanthropist.

A member of the Dutse Emirate Council, he heads and sits on the boards of several companies including NHD Interbiz Projects Limited, Casiva Limited (operating in the Oil and Gas secto, majoring in Trading and Exploration), Lubrik Construction Company Limited, Craneburg Construction Company Limited and Oberon Energy Limited.

He is a Board Member of Murya Magazine and the Founder and Chairman of NHD Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation committed to helping the needy and less privileged.

He also holds the traditional title of Dan Amanar Dutse in Dutse Emirate of Jigawa State, an Emirate that has existed for over 500years.

An ardent Polo enthusiast, he is a member of the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), President, Yenagoa Polo Club (a state owned Polo Club), member, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Army Polo Association, and chairperson, Nigerian Army Polo Resort, Abuja. He also managed the Niger Delta International Tournament for over eight years.

Mr Danu is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The turbaning rites

In line with tradition, the two guests the emirate honoured on Saturday were led to where the emir sat with other invited guests to greet him.

After that, the guests were taken to a spacious podium for their turbaning.

While their citations were being read by the master of ceremony, ‘special turbans’ were brought out from a traditional box by palace guards and handed over to the emirate officials conducting the rites.

The turbaning rites were performed by two senior kingmakers and district heads; Galadiman Daura and Kauran Daura, on behalf of the Emir.

After the rites, Messrs Amaechi and Danu were led by the two senior kingmakers to the emir to pay homage and accept the titles.

After the emir’s speech, horses were brought for the turbaned guests to mount after which they were led into the palace by the guards.

The turbaning ceremony was witnessed by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Ministers Adamu Adamu (education), Niyi Adebayo (Industries), Festus Keyamo (State Labour), Sunday Dare (Sports), Adeleke Mamora (Health) Oba of Benin, Etim Edet Ekong, representative of Cross River Council of Chiefs, Bashir Jamo (NIMASA) and Mohammed Koko (NPA), among others.