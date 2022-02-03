Only one in ten Nigerians (eight per cent) are happy with the current state of affairs in Nigeria, under President Muhammadu Buhari, a new survey by Africa Polling Institute (API) has found.

The result of the survey, published Wednesday, showed that as of January, about 78 per cent of the citizens were not happy with the country’s state of affairs; with almost half of that (37 per cent) saying they felt ‘extremely sad’ about the state of the country.

The remaining 14 per cent of the citizens said they were indifferent to the state of affairs in the country.

API, an independent research think-tank, said the survey was conducted to elicit citizens’ perception and attitudes on topical issues and trends covering a potpourri of social, economic, political, governance and public-life issues.

The project, API added, is part of a series of monthly nationwide public opinion polls, aimed at bridging the gap in primary data, by capturing public opinion and giving citizens an opportunity to lend their voice to public policy discourse, practice, and advocacy.

Major Reasons for Unhappiness

About four in ten respondents ( 38 per cent) mentioned heightened insecurity as the biggest challenge facing them today.

The security crisis in the country has deteriorated as deadly attacks persist in almost every part of the country. In January, PREMIUM TIME’s compilation of media reports showed that at least 507 people were killed by non-state actors across Nigeria.

Despite the persistent attacks on citizens, President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that his administration has largely succeeded in tackling the country’s security woes and claimed that Nigerians are more “secure under his administration than that of his predecessor.”

The API report also said 34 per cent of Nigerians noted the inability to meet basic needs as part of their challenges. This may not be unconnected to the present economic realities in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at the beginning of 2022 that Nigeria’s minimum wage is not sufficient to meet the minimum nutritional needs of one adult person in a month. Similarly, the country’s inflation rate continues to rise while the minimum wage has not improved. While wages have remained stagnant, food prices have increased significantly, in some cases more than double the previous prices.

On the other hand, API said about 20 per cent of Nigerians consider unemployment as their biggest challenge.

Last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said one in three Nigerians able and willing to work had no jobs. The bureau noted that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent, translating to some 23.2 million people.

The figure, NBS said, is the highest in 13 years and the second-highest rate in the world. The federal government likened the unemployment rate to the lingering economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

But experts have attributed the rise in unemployment to the increase in the youth population without matching unmet labour capacity, overreliance on the public sector, and cultural and religious constraints on certain jobs.

Other challenges the citizens identified were electricity outages and lack of basic infrastructure.

Recently, Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has achieved more in infrastructure development in six years than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did in 16 years under three presidents.

He said the achievement is despite the administration having smaller resources than the preceding PDP administrations.

Despite the efforts of the government, however, about four per cent of the respondents said they were unhappy about the state of the country because of the situation with infrastructure.

Survey Methodology

Held between January 24 and 28, the API opinion poll involved telephone interviews of a random nationwide sample.

About 1,026 citizens were randomly interviewed.

The interviewees were citizens aged 18 years and above and they were drawn such that all the six geopolitical zones in the country were proportionately represented in the sample, Bell Ihua, API executive director, said in a statement.

With a sample of this size, Mr Ihua said, “we can say with 95 per cent confidence that the results obtained are statistically precise – within a range of plus or minus 5 per cent.”

Other Findings

The poll revealed that in the first month of the year, 23 per cent of Nigerians were focused on growth in their business, career, and academics while 18 per cent were focusing more on gaining financial stability.

API noted that 16 per cent of the citizens plan to get a job, house, car, and get married. It also found that 13 per cent would want to be “healthy and alive” by God’s Grace.

Opinion on Politics and Governance

On politics, the survey sought citizens’ awareness of the forthcoming convention of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

From the responses, an equal proportion of respondents claimed to be either aware or unaware of the party’s preparation for a convention to elect new party executives.

Similarly, in terms of popularity of some of the aspirants vying to be chairman of the APC, respondents claimed to be familiar with the following politicians: Ali Modu Sherrif, 54 per cent; Tanko Al-Makura, 53 per cent; George Akume, 50 per cent; Isa Yuguda, 47 per cent and Abdulaziz Yari 47 per cent.

Asked who they considered suitably qualified to lead the APC, 13 per cent of the citizens favoured Mr Akume.

Behind the former Benue State governor were Danjuma Goje, Abdulazziz Yari, Tanko Al-Makura and Ali Modu Sherrif (with 10 per cent each).

The former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda had 8 per cent while Saliu Mustapha was behind with 4 per cent.

However, while 20 per cent of respondents were not interested in the question of who should lead the APC among the aspirants, 15 per cent simply said that none of the aspirants was suitable.

Reasons for Suitability

Further analysis shows that Mr Akume was considered most suitable for the job of party chairman because of what respondents said were his good leadership qualities and character (28 per cent), as well as his past performance and track records (16 per cent).

Some respondents noted that during his tenure as governor of Benue State, the state enjoyed relative peace and security compared to the present situation. Also, those who stated that none of the aspirants is suitable, simply said that “they are all corrupt”.

On the flip side, “Ali Modu Sherrif (14 per cent) was identified as the aspirant that citizens do not consider suitable for the job of party chairmanship. This was followed by Abdulazziz Yari and Tanko Al-Makura (with 11 per cent each).

“Also, 39 per cent simply said they did not know, while 25 per cent identified none of the names listed,” the report said.

API found that Mr Sherrif was considered “unsuitable for the job of party Chairman because of his alleged affiliations to Boko Haram, Terrorism or Banditry (76 per cent) and Bad leadership and Poor Track Record (16 per cent).”

Some respondents stated that it was under Mr Sherrif’s leadership as Governor of Borno State that the “menace of Boko Haram escalated” while others alleged that they were “boys he groomed for political thuggery.”

The duo of Abdulazziz Yari and Tanko Al-Makura were mainly considered unsuitable due to their past poor performance while they served as governors of Zamfara and Nassarawa states respectively.

Similarly, some respondents claimed that it was under Mr Yari’s leadership that banditry peaked as a result of illegal gold mining; while others alleged that Mr Al-Makura looted his state’s resources.

Regarding the ongoing voters’ registration exercise by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), about 74 per cent affirmed awareness of the exercise. Conversely, 26 per cent of respondents stated that they were unaware of the ongoing registration exercise.

Although the majority of respondents seem to be aware of the ongoing process; they highlighted the need for a bit more “sensitization and public education on the part of INEC.”

A vast 73 per cent of respondents stated that they had registered in the past and received their PVCs. This was followed by 11 per cent who stated that they had registered in the past, but are yet to receive their PVCs and 7 per cent who have recently registered.

In turn, only 5 per cent said they are not interested in registering, while 4 per cent simply refused to answer the question.