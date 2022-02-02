Hundreds of students of the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, Wednesday blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway after two of their colleagues were reportedly abducted by gunmen.

The students were abducted around 1 a.m. at their hostel in Afowowa, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The protesting students said they were angry over the alleged refusal of the police to respond to their distress calls, saying the attack lasted for almost four hours.

A protester simply identified as Damilola told PREMIUM TIMES that in addition to the gunmen operating unchallenged, they also carted away laptops, money, and other valuables.

“We called the police but there was no response. Later, the police said their vehicle was not in good condition,” said Mr Damilola.

ALSO READ: NANS disassociates self from planned protest by students

“When they finally arrived, they said the students should lead in facing the gunmen. One of the students was shot in the leg and others were badly injured. That is why we took to the street to protest.”

The students, who had earlier marched to the police station, have now barricaded the main road linking Abeokuta with Sango-Ota and Lagos.

It was gathered that some police vans were stoned at the beginning of the protest.

Contacted, spokesperson of the Ogun State Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed of the cause of the protest.