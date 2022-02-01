There are fears of a coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau as soldiers fired heavy gunfire near a government compound where President Umaro Embalo had been chairing a cabinet meeting.

The details of the soldiers’ action are still sketchy but concerns have already been raised by regional bodies.

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have condemned the situation in the West African country.

“ECOWAS is following with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau … where military gunfire is taking place around the Government Palace,” the regional body said in a statement m

Likewise, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Mahamat, in a statement said he is following the situation with great concern

“He calls on the military to return to their barracks without delay and to ensure the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government and to immediately release those among them who are in detention.”

The situation in Guinea-Bissau occurs about a week after the military in Burkina Faso ousted the sitting government, suspended the constitution and declared itself as the new leadership of the country.