The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has replaced its commandant in Rivers State after Governor Nyesom Wike accused the officials of the agency of colluding with the some people to operate illegal oil refineries in the state.

The head of the agency’s Anti-Vandal Unit and zonal commander have also been replaced in the state.

This is contained in a statement from the civil defence spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Odumosu said the action, which is taken by the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, is part of the efforts to ensure sanctity in the corps operations in Rivers.

Mr Audi, the statement said, has declared war against petroleum pipeline vandals and illegal oil bunkerers in Rivers.

The civil defence boss had earlier disbanded the Anti-Vandal Unit of the corps over oil bunkering allegations by Mr Wike.

Mr Audi charged the new leaders and newly reconstituted unit to fight all economic saboteurs by dislodging vandals, arresting oil thieves and dismantling all illegal refineries and road blocks.

“Any attempt to delay immediate prosecution of arrested suspects is tantamount to compromise.

“Any personnel caught collecting settlement or tampering with impounded tankers, petroleum products and other exhibits would be sanctioned and dealt with decisively.

“This will be according to the Standard Operating Procedures and Code of Ethics of the Corps,” he said.

According to the commandant general, the action taken was a transparent move to ensure greater efficiency in the frontline of the corps’ anti vandalism campaign in Rivers which is the epicenter of oil exploration activities.

Mr Audi said the corps plan to develop a ”telescopic monitoring procedure on all activities of anti-vandal squads in all formations”.

He said that personnel not living up to expectations of the corps would be dismissed immediately.

“You must wake up from your slumber to arrest and prosecute vandals and criminals,” Mr Audi said.

He disclosed that he had received the report of the investigation carried out by the committee set up to investigate Governor Wike’s allegations.

Mr Wike, known for his outspoken nature, had said that the operation of illegal refineries was responsible for the air pollution in Port Harcourt and its environs.

(NAN)