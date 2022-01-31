The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged Nigerian senator and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, with allegations he conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES show.

In addition to Mr Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The charges were filed about the same time Mr Okorocha was declaring his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

More to follow…