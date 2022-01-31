Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hosted Ade Omole, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the party and the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) team in London.

AbdulRasaq Danjuma, Mr Omole’s Personal Assistant, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the meeting was to consult with the NDA and “critical APC stakeholders” in the UK on Mr Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how after months of speculation, Mr Tinubu formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

He disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

In his interview with State House reporters, Mr Tinubu said it has been his age-long ambition to lead the country one day.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that,” he said.

His position was also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, who implored this reporter to wait for a full transcription of his boss’ interview with state correspondents.

UK visit

Meanwhile, Mr Danjuma said that contrary to media reports, Mr Tinubu was hale and healthy.

”Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in good health and excellent spirits.

“He is in good health, hale and hearty. He will be returning to Nigeria within a few days after necessary consultations here in the UK,” he said.

According to him, Mr Omóle briefed Tinubu on progressive activities in the UK and other issues pertaining to national development back home.

He said Mr Omole also briefed Mr Tinubu on how patriotic Nigerians in the Diaspora were helping out from their countries of residence to ensure a better Nigeria for all.

He further quoted Mr Omole as saying that “progressives in the UK had been collaborating with other patriotic Nigerians globally to work hand in glove with their counterparts in Nigeria to promote peace, unity and development”.

“We are working round the clock to support the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration and contribute our quota to taking Nigeria to the next level,” Mr Omole said.

He said the meeting with the APC national leader espoused the commitment of the Nigerian Diaspora community to nation-building.

Mr Omole and fellow progressives has blazed the trail on several fronts and inspired fellow Nigerians in the Diaspora especially, to toe the path of patriotism and honour.

The Director-General of NDA, Akin Badeji, also in the statement, relayed ongoing activities both in the Diaspora and in Nigeria to ensure the actualisation of a Tinubu presidency in 2023, adding that the group would not relent until its desires were met.

The meeting was attended by Joseph Adebola, Kenny Ojutalayo, Oladapo Habeeb, Edith Nwachukwu, Rakiya Abubakar, Ronke Tomori and Lanre Adegun among other APC critical members in the UK.

Mr Tinubu had travelled abroad to attend to some meetings regarding his political ambition shortly after informing President Buhari of his aspiration and intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Tinubu who was a two-term former governor of Lagos State will be back in Nigeria after his consultation meetings.

Mr Buhari, who would be completing his two term tenure in 2023, enjoyed Mr Tinubu’s political support during his bid for the presidency.

He has, however, not publicly spoken on Mr Tinubu’s ambition