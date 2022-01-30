Suspected armed bandits on Saturday kidnapped a businesswoman in Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and have vowed to return to the town again soon.

The abducted woman, Rabi Usman, is a popular local entrepreneur who runs many businesses in the town, including a bakery.

Residents said a large band of armed bandits stormed the town around 11: 30 p. m. and went straight to the residence of Mrs Usman in the uphill part of Tegina town.

Tegina is the same town where 136 pupils of Islamiyya Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School were abducted on May 30 last year.

Ninety of the students were released three months later on August 26 after their parents reportedly paid N60 million and five new motorcycles as ransom.

Weeks after that May 30 incident, bandits returned to the community and kidnapped four persons at a water factory opposite Government Secondary School, Tegina.

The four victims include a health worker identified as Sani Garba and the owner of the water factory, Bako BK.

The other victims are the manager of the factory, Kasimu Lawan, and one of its workers, Mas’udu Ibrahim.

The health worker, Mr Garba, was the officer in charge of immunisation in Rafi local government area.

Mr Garba was killed by his captors after collecting N8 million ransom for his release. Mr BK, the owner of the water factory, was luckier as he was released for a ransom of N6 million, one motorcycle and five Java techno phones.

In the latest incident , residents said the bandits, believed to be from the same criminal syndicate terrorising the town, vowed to return for all the affluent residents of the community.

Locals said the bandits, after Saturday’s attack, left behind a verbal message that they had the list of wealthy residents and would return for them.

An official of the road transport union in the town, Bello Muhammad, said the message has caused panick among residents.

Mr Muhammad appealed to the state government to deploy a join security team to protect the town.

“The bandits numbering about 25, after abducting Mrs Usman, robbed her neighbours of their smartphones.

“One of them tried to rustle a cow in a compound but their leader reprimanded him that it was not part of their mission for the day,” Mr Muhammad told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Secretary to Niger State Government, Ahmad Matane, who coordinates security activities for the state government, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday morning, that he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to phone calls from the reporter to comments on the incident.

Attacks by armed groups have continued in the North-west and Niger State despite repeated government assurance to address the challenge.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently directed the military to respond robustly to killings and kidnappings by bandits in Niger State.

Officials said over 151, 380 people, mostly peasant farmers, were displaced in the state by the activities of bandits in the last two years.

The displaced persons were registered in 13 local government areas, with Rafi council area, neighbouring Zamfara, where Tegina is located, topping the chart with 28,987 displaced persons.