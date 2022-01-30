At least 21 people were killed last week (January 23 – 29) by non-state actors across Nigeria.

Out of the 21 persons killed, three were police officers while the remaining were civilians including a traditional ruler.

Last week’s killings add to the 486 people killed in the first three weeks of 2022.

All the 21 people killed were in the North-west and South-west geopolitical zones of the country. There were no reported cases in the other four zones.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Nine in Zamfara

At least nine people were killed and several others displaced when bandits on Sunday night attacked communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Communities under Tsafe (in Zamfara) and Faskari (in Katsina State) are being terrorised by Adamu Aleru, a notorious banditry kingpin in the Tsafe forest.

A resident of Tsafe town, Salisu Sabo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the villages attacked Sunday night include Magazawa, Kajera, Unguwar Dan Halima, Unguwar Rogo, Unguwar Ango, Kurar Mota and Kauyen Kane; all under Bilbis district.

Two policemen in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa State confirmed the killing of two of its officers in Taura Local Government Area and the abduction of the son-in-law to a government contractor in the state, Haruna Maifata.

The incident occurred at Kwalam in Taura LGA where the contractor lives.

The kidnappers abducted Ma’aru Abubakar, the son-in-law of the contractor.

Five in Ogun

A mob of residents on Monday set alight the traditional ruler of a community in Ogun, killing him and his three sons, according to witnesses.

Ayinde Odetola, the Olu of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area, about 40 kilometres southwest of the capital Abeokuta, was killed after the mob invaded his palace in the community, news website Intel Region said. Other yet-unidentified targets were feared killed in the incident.

Also in Ogun state, an Inspector of Police, Omolayo Olajide died on Tuesday during a gun duel between the police and armed criminals.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said two bandits were also killed during the gun battle.

Five in Osun

No fewer than five residents of Ilesa, Osun State, were killed during clashes between two rival cult groups and suspected land grabbers.

The report gathered that the fight started on Friday afternoon after some youth, suspected to be cult members, stormed a new building that was being roofed at Omi-Tuntun area of Ilesa and demanded for money from workers at the site.

One witness, Bisi Oyetade, narrated that the hoodlums, who also operate as land grabbers, were told to stop extorting workers at the site by some suspected cultists, said to be relations of the house owner.