The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu.

According to sources at the commission, Mr Okechukwu arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30 p.m. on Saturday to honour an invitation.

Although the allegations he is being investigated for are still sketchy, Mr Okechukwu, a vocal member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), is said to facing probe over alleged conspiracy, abuse of office, and misuse of N1.3 billion in public funds.

He was still with the anti-graft agency as of the time of this report. His phone was switched off when PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach him Sunday morning.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, acknowledged the VON chief executive’s invitation but declined to speak further.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had in 2019 suspended Mr Okechukwu alongside the former governors of Imo and Ogun, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, for alleged anti-party activity. The suspension was later reversed.

Mr Okechukwu, a vocal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, was appointed as the director-general of VON in 2016.

He indicated his intention to run for the position of the senator representing Enugu West in 2019. He sought to replace Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party who has represented the district since 2003 but lost the APC primaries.