Following consistent significant reduction in the number of fresh coronavirus infections recorded daily in the country within the last one week, Nigeria seems to be finally relieved of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Though, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced the end of the wave in his state, which ranks the country’s epicentre for the pandemic, the Nigerian government has not made any official declaration.

But evidence, especially in terms of the fatality and new infections being recorded in the country within the last one week, has supported Mr Sanwo-Olu’s verdict.

Between Monday and Friday, Nigeria recorded less than 1000 cases, a significantly lower figure considering past records.

In the wake of the fourth wave of the pandemic in December, Nigeria experienced a significant surge in the number of infections, with over 9,500 cases reported in one week.

The pattern of low infection figure continued on Friday as the country recorded only 72 new infections in nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that while the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 252,912, the fatality toll still stands at 3,134, since Wednesday when one death was recorded in the country.

The latest data shows that the active cases remain at 21,315, while a total of 228,632 people have now been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of NCDC revealed that Lagos State topped the chart with 22 cases, followed by the FCT with 13 cases.

While Rivers State reported eight new cases, Oyo and Yobe states reported seven cases each.

Osun State also reported six cases, followed by Delta and Kaduna states with three cases each.

The data also shows that Nasarawa State recorded two cases while Kano State came last on the log with a single case.