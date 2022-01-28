Academic research has revealed why Boko Haram insurgents and Ansaru elements operating in the Nigerian North-east have failed to co-opt bandits operating in the Northwest of the country.

The research, titled: “Northwestern Nigeria: A Jihadization of Banditry, or a “Banditization” of Jihad?, was conducted by James Barnet, Murtala Rufai and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

There were suspicions that Boko Haram insurgents had moved westward and infiltrated the ranks of the bandits terrorising the Northwest region.

The Situation

For over a decade, Boko Haram insurgents have been terrorising northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe as well as parts of Niger Republic, Chad Republic and Cameroon. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or displaced by the insurgents.

In Northwest Nigeria, states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi have been suffering from the activities of bandits, which have led to the death and displacement of thousands of innocent people.

200 people were recently killed in attacks on communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara while levies were imposed on several villages

Farming activities, as residents in the affected states are largely farmers, have suffered the most, with the farmers chased away from their farms or forced to pay levies.

Farm produce are also being burnt by the bandits.

Rural-urban migration has also been on the increase while schools have been forced to shut in most of the states for months due to the abduction of students by bandits.

The research

Releasing the report through his Twitter handle, James Barnet, said the findings of the research would surprise terrorism analysts and other concerned citizens.

Mr Barnet wrote, “There are many reasons to expect Nigeria’s bandits and jihadis would cooperate or converge, given mutual interests and grievances.

“But this has not happened much. Jihadi efforts to work with bandits often fall flat, as have previous jihadi efforts to expand in North-west Nigeria.”

He noted that the research was a result of months of fieldwork and exclusive interviews with bandits and senior jihadi defectors.

Mr Barnet said the authors’ finding revealed that the reasons why bandits were not coopted include:

“Nigeria’s bandits have grown so powerful that they are not in desperate need of cooperation with jihadis (let alone a need to convert to jihadism).

“The bandits’ gangs are so numerous and loosely organised, and bandits fight among each other so frequently over parochial issues, that jihadis would have difficulty coopting more than a handful of gangs at a time.

“Additionally, differences in the modus operandi and objectives of bandits and jihadis render jihadism unappealing to bandits: While bandits have no coherent political agenda and have managed to grow rich and powerful by plundering Muslim communities in the northwest, jihadis are deeply committed to a revolutionary political project and, particularly in the case of ISWAP and Ansaru, seek to gain popular support from the sorts of vulnerable Muslim communities that bandits prey on.

“Bandits not interested in revolution, they’re fighting for personal interests,” he stated.

The research also examined how a community in Sokoto State invited jihadists to protect them from the rampaging bandits.

Mr Barnet noted that the research also revealed how ISWAP failed in an attempt to co-opt bandits.

“ISWAP has also had trouble coopting bandits. A high-ranking defector says al-Barnawi had the idea to send out jihadi commanders to the North-west in 2016 to recruit bandits to jihad. “Only problem: These jihadis decided they liked banditry better.”

But he confirmed that the research found that jihadists and bandits are co-existing in the North-west.