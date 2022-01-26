At least 387 lives were lost to communal clashes in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas of Kaduna State in 2020 and 2021.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai stated this on Wednesday at an emergency security meeting with traditional rulers, religious and community leaders from the areas.

The governor was represented by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Home Affairs and Internal Security, at the meeting held at the palace of the Agwatyap, A̠tak Njei, in Zangon Kataf.

Mr El-Rufai said the lives were lost to clashes among Atyap, Fulani, Chawai, Irigwe and Hausa ethnic communities in the two areas.

The governor called the security meeting following fresh deadly clashes in the areas.

Mr Aruwan was accompanied to the meeting by heads of security agencies.

“We are here on behalf of the governor following the renewed killings in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas. It is a big setback but we will not relent,” the commissioner said.

“We are reiterating our appeal for recourse to the law and avoidance of generalisations. These killings and counter killings are unjustifiable.

“For instance in 2020, 114 citizens were killed in Zangon Kataf and 28 in Kauru, and in 2021, 186 were killed in Zangon Kataf and 59 in Kauru and if you put the figures, we lost 387 people in these two councils. In 2021, 100 citizens ‘incurred’ gun shot injuries in the two councils, 77 in Zangon Kataf and 23 in Kauru.

“This is aside, houses and settlements burnt, farms destroyed, cattle killed and collapse of the rural economy affecting all the communities.

“We must rise to the occasion and put a stop to all these challenges, arising from the behavior of a few elements on all sides. Let us reason together and avert this needless bloodshed.”

The member of House of Representatives for Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Magaji, in his remarks supported the appeal for a recourse to the law and campaign for peace in the areas.

In their separate remarks, the Agwatyap, Dominic Yahaya, and Res-Tsam (Chief of Chawai), Yahaya Mohammed, pledged their support for the drive for sustainable peace and development in the areas.

The chairman of Zangon Kataf local government, Francis Sani, and his Kauru local government counterpart, Bashir Dawaki, also commended Governor El-Rufai “for dispatching a high-powered delegation to the areas following recent killings and counter killings”.

Also speaking, the Commander, Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Tony Opurum, expressed concern over the incessant killings and lawlessness in the areas.

READ ALSO:

Mr Opurum, an army colonel, said the military will continue to work hard in containing threats to peace in the areas.

Danladi Ibrahim, the Area Commander, Kafanchan Police Area Command, said “the police will continue to be neutral and prosecute anyone found guilty”.

Resolutions

The meeting ended with all sides agreeing to deepen the campaign for peace and continue the engagements in all communities.

Meanwhile, the participants appealed to the Kaduna State Government to resolve the land tussle lingering in Zangon Kataf since the 1992 crisis.

The Kaduna State Government thanked the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) for accepting to organise peace and security engagements in the two local government areas starting from February 2021.