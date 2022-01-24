A coup has occured in Burkina Faso with the army announcing the sack of the government in the West African country.
The army announced in a televised broadcast Monday evening that it has deposed President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country’s borders.
The announcement, signed on Monday by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer, Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, on state television, said that the takeover had been carried out without violence and those detained were in a secure location.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that mutinous soldiers detained Mr Kabore following heavy gunfire Sunday night.
The coup in Burkina Faso is the latest in the region with similar coups occuring in Chad, Mali and Guinea.
Details later…
