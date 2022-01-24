The Kano State Government has suspended the operational licences of all private schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this on Monday at a press conference in Kano.

The development followed the brutal murder of a five-year old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko.

The state government, in a separate development, also announced the arraignment of Mr Tanko before a magistrate court in the state.

On the suspension of the operational licences of private schools, Mr Kiru said the government will set up a special committee to carry out recertification of the private schools.

“We are all aware of the ongoing case concerning Hanifa’s death as she was gruesomely murdered by a suspect called Abdulmalik Tanko who is the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy.

“In view of the sad incident, especially regarding how she was murdered in the private school, the state government has decided to withdraw the certificates of all private schools for revalidation,” Mr Kiru said.

He said members of the committee will include representatives of the state’s Ministry of Justice, State Security Service (SSS), Civil Defence and other agencies in Kano State.