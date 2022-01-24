The Kano State Government has suspended the operational licences of all private schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this in a press conference On Monday.

The development followed the brutal murdered of a five-year old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko.

The state government, in a separate development, announced the arraignment of Mr Tanko before a magistrate court in the state.

On the suspension of the operational licences for private schools, Mr Kiru said the government will set up a special committee for guidance on the next line of action.

