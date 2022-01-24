The Kano State Government has suspended the operational licences of all private schools in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this in a press conference On Monday.
The development followed the brutal murdered of a five-year old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko.
The state government, in a separate development, announced the arraignment of Mr Tanko before a magistrate court in the state.
On the suspension of the operational licences for private schools, Mr Kiru said the government will set up a special committee for guidance on the next line of action.
Details later……
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION