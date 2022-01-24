Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

According to Reuters, two security sources and a West African diplomat said this on Monday.

The mutinous soldiers are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

This comes a day after reports of gunfire erupting late on Sunday around the president’s home, hours after soldiers seized control of a military base in Ouagadougou.

Some reports say the soldiers are demanding more resources to fight extremists in the country.

The West African country has been dogged by unrest since 2015 and in recent times has seen a series of protests against the government’s inability to solve the problem of insecurity in the country.

This led to the resignation of the prime minister in December 2021.