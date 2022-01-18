At least 220 people have been killed in attacks on about 300 communities in Niger State this year, the state governor has said.

Governor Sani Bello said this while addressing journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

“In January this year alone, we suffered not less than 50 reported attacks and loss of lives, between 1st and 17th January. Within the same period, not less than 300 communities have been invaded by bandits.

“The number of people kidnapped is 200, including three Chinese nationals. We also lost some security personnel. Their number is 25. Unfortunately, we lost about 165 civilians and 30 local vigilantes. So, it’s a very dire situation that we have been battling in the last few weeks since the beginning of this year,” Mr Bello said.

Mr Bello suggested that the terror groups carrying out the attacks operate not only in Niger State but also in other nearby states.

“What I realize is that they have been taking us on a merry-go-round. When we deal with them in Niger, they move to Kaduna. When Kaduna deals with them, they move to Katsina. They have been hibernating in the forest. Some of these operations need to be handled simultaneously so that we get the result.

“We are not happy and we are sad with the developments in these states. We are doing whatever we can, using kinetic and non-kinetic efforts to see that we address the present situation. As we go on, we will try to update you from time to time on progress being made in this fight,” the governor said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced a major military operation in Niger to tackle the terror groups there. The president suggested that apart from bandits, elements of the Boko Haram terror group were also operating in the state.

More details later…