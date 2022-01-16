The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has disbanded the anti-vandal unit of the Rivers State command, following the allegation of illegal bunkering leveled against personnel of the unit by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Audi also ordered the immediate suspension of the head of the unit in the state and directed the personnel involved to report at the command headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

“The swift action taken by me is to close any identified gaps in our operations and service to the nation, I will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage under any guise,” the civil defence spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We will investigate those fingered in the allegations and deal decisively with them if found guilty to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Governor Wike on Friday accused the civil defence team in Rivers of aiding and abetting illegal oil bunkering in the state, and ordered the immediate redeployment of the head of the team

The civil defence spokesperson, Mr Odumosu said the suspension remains enforced pending the outcome of an independent enquiry set up to look into the allegations leveled against the unit by the governor.

The commandant-general said the allegation was shocking. He vowed to fish out the erring officers and rejig the unit.

“Our moral principles are not negotiable, we are going to rejig the unit and fish out those spoiling the name of the corps, my fight against vandals, illegal oil bunkerers and those stealing our collective wealth and sabotaging our economy is unflinching and we will redoubled our efforts to whittle down this act of sabotage and bring to justice anyone not in tune with our vision and mission for the service,” he said.

Governor Wike also accused a divisional police officer in Rivers as operating an illegal oil refinery in the state.

Mr Wike, who said the officer heads the police division in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, demanded his redeployment from Rivers State.

“He must leave this state. I can’t be governor here and the security man owns an illegal refinery. No, it is not possible. The man has to go. Take him to wherever they allow bunkering,” Mr Wike said in Government House, Port Harcourt, in a meeting with local council chairmen and heads of security agencies in the state.

Police investigating Wike’s allegations – Officer

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday afternoon, that the police were investigating the governor’s allegation against the officer.

Mr Wike has repeatedly said that the soot in Port Harcourt and its environs is caused by the operation of illegal refineries in the state, and has vowed to go after their operators.