World No.1 Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal against his visa cancellation by the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke.
Mr Hawke cancelled the Serb’s visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in the country could fan anti-Covid-19 views and protest.
Three judges heard the appeal and unanimously dismissed the appeal. They said they will give the reasons why they came to the decision at a later date.
Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the all-time list.
More to follow…
