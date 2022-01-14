Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title after his visa into the country was cancelled on Friday, three days before the commencement of the 2022 Australian Open tournament.

The Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, revoked Djokovic’s visa on ‘health and good order’ grounds.

In a statement released on Twitter, Hawke wrote: “Today [January 14] I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.”

Djokovic flew into Australia via Melbourne Airport on Thursday, January 6, to begin preparation for his title defense and his quest to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

But he was arrested and detained at the airport because of his Covid-19 vaccination status, before being transferred to the Park Hotel, an immigration detention centre.

On Monday, January 10, he won a case against Immigration to remain in Australia. He was released immediately and started training though there were discrepancies discovered in his visa paperwork.

More to follow…