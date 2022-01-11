Many people are said to be trapped under a collapsed church building in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The building, located along the popular Okpanam Road in Asaba, collapsed on Tuesday evening.

It is located opposite Rain Oil, Okpanam Road by Noble Academy.

The building, which belongs to the Asaba branch of the Salvation Ministries, was said to have caved in during a service.

Salvation Ministries is owned by a popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that construction work was ongoing in a part of the church building before the incident.

It was learnt that the victims could be mostly children, as the part of the building which caved in was the children section.

Some of the victims have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

“Some corpses, mostly children have been recovered by rescue team. Some of the survivors have been rushed to hospital. It was the children section that caved in,” a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.

The spokesperson for the police in Delta State, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He did not, however, provide figures of casualties.

Mr Edafe said many of the victims have been rescued and evacuated to medical centres in the state capital for treatment.

Rescue mission was still going on as of the time of filing this report.