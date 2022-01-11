A former Nigerian leader, Ernest Shonekan, is dead.
Mr Shonekan, 85, died Tuesday.
The Ogun-born statesman was the head of the interim government that led Nigeria between the military governments of Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha.
Already, condolences have been pouring in for Mr Shonekan with both President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Babangida expressing their condolences to his family.
Details later…
