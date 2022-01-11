As Nigeria, like other countries, continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the country continues to record daily fatalities from the disease.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded eight deaths from the virus, the country’s disease control centre, NCDC, said.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official Facebook page, adding that 420 new infections were reported across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 248,732, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,085.

The new data confirms the fluctuation in the rising cases of infections but a consistent record of fatalities.

The data also shows that a total of 219,479 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while there are over 26,000 active cases nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 103 cases to rank the first on the log, followed by Kwara and Akwa-Ibom states with 90 and 49 cases respectively.

The FCT also reported 39 cases; Kano State, 33; Rivers, 31, while Cross River and Ogun states reported 17 cases each.

Next on the log is Kaduna State with 15 cases, followed by Edo and Niger states with 11 and nine cases respectively.

While Oyo State recorded five cases, Abia recorded a single case to rank the last on the log,

NCDC also noted that seven states: Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.