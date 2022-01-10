After months of speculation, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

He disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

In his interview with State House reporters, Mr Tinubu said it has been his age-long ambition to lead the country one day.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting,” he said.

His position was also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, who implored this reporter to wait for a full transcription of his boss’ interview with state correspondents.

TVC News, a television station believed to be owned by Mr Tinubu, also confirmed in its report that Mr Tinubu made the statement to reporters.

Mr Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, will be among the frontrunners to succeed Mr Buhari whose tenure as president ends in May 2023.

Details later…